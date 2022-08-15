(Video) Liverpool’s offensive stats shocking without ‘output monster’ on the pitch in remarkable Carragher MNF breakdown

It’s fair to say that Darwin Nunez has already made waves on Merseyside following his £64m transfer away from Benfica this summer, helping Liverpool overcome Manchester City and salvage a draw against Fulham.

Jamie Carragher dived into the numbers around the Uruguayan international and discovered that the stats likewise already reflect the striker’s instant importance to Jurgen Klopp’s men as the Reds look far less potent without their potentially record-breaking signing on the pitch.

As such, it does explain to a certain extent why the German tactician has trusted the 23-year-old, whom the ex-Red labelled an ‘output monster’, to lead the line (regardless of Bobby Firmino’s injury concern).

"Whenever he is in that box, it feels like he causes havoc" 💪@Carra23 analyses Darwin Núñez's impact so far at Liverpool 👇 pic.twitter.com/OKoTBUps4i — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022