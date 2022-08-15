Liverpool team news confirmed: Nat Phillips starts in surprise first-XI reveal for Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool’s start to the 2022/23 Premier League season was far from ideal, a point acknowledged by Jurgen Klopp himself after proceedings with the German admitting the performance on offer fell below his expectations.

Hosting Crystal Palace at home in the Reds’ first league clash at Anfield, however, the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ men have the perfect opportunity to get their season back on track.

Much will be made regardless of the potential damage that has been done by the sharing of the spoils with Marco Silva’s men at Craven Cottage, though it would be far too foolish to write off the Merseysider’s chances of tasting top-flight glory once more, even with the title race potentially likely to come down to fine margins again.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk is joined by Nat Phillips in the heart of the backline.

An injured Thiago Alcantara is replaced by Harvey Elliott in the starting lineup with James Milner and Fabinho completing the midfield three.

Darwin Nunez has been rewarded for his efforts against Fulham with a first official start in the forward line and is flanked by Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

You can catch the full team news below:

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

