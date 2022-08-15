(Video) ‘So you’re saying…’ – Neville already firing shots at Liverpool after conceding against Crystal Palace

Posted by
(Video) ‘So you’re saying…’ – Neville already firing shots at Liverpool after conceding against Crystal Palace

Gary Neville was quick as ever to take advantage of Liverpool’s less than ideal start to their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace with the ex-Manchester United man jumping on Twitter to share his delight at the 1-0 scoreline (at the time of writing).

The Eagles took first blood, overwhelmingly against the run of play, capitalising on a superb counterattack that was deftly finished by Wilfried Zaha.

We can’t blame the Englishman for piping up online, though we certainly hope the Reds can give Jamie Carragher a reason to post a jubilant riposte.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @GNev2:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top