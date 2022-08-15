Unwelcome Liverpool stat emerges after conceding against Palace – Jurgen Klopp will be worried

Jurgen Klopp will have much more to be proud about when it comes to Liverpool’s first-half showing against Crystal Palace in comparison to a poor outing against Fulham in their opening league tie.

Reflecting on the Eagles’ opener against the German’s men at Anfield via a superb counterattack and goal from Wilfried Zaha, Ian Doyle noted that the Reds have only taken first blood ‘once in their last 10 matches’.

“It was always going to be a difficult night and it’s just got that little bit more tough. Liverpool have scored the first goal just once in their last 10 matches,” the reporter noted in a live blog update for the Echo.

It’s a worrying statistic to say the least, particularly in a campaign that looks more likely than not to be decided by fine margins again if the Reds can recover from a goalless showing in the opening 45 minutes of action to take all three points at L4 and build a good run of form.

READ MORE: Liverpool hit with two new injury concerns as £29m star now ‘absent as a precaution’ – James Pearce

Equally, of course, one could argue it’s far too early in the season to begin worrying too much about where we’re heading this term, especially when one considers how hard our squad has been hit across the park.

There are more than a few encouraging signs that suggest we’re more than capable of turning proceedings around and taking the lion’s share of the points by a comfortable scoreline.

We’ll need to find something of a ruthless edge quickly, however, to avoid yet more question marks arising before gameweek three.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!