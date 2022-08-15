(Photo) Darwin Nunez shares intriguing snap of unique mode of transportation online

Darwin Nunez was spotted making his way around Merseyside on a rather unique contraption.

The bike-elliptical hybrid – the ‘Cruzaa Scooter’ – is electric by design and will no doubt be attracting all sorts of questions from his teammates if introduced at the AXA training centre.

Still, it’s a well-earned treat for the Uruguayan who played a key role in Liverpool’s second-half comeback against Fulham in our opening league clash of the season.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s official Instagram account:

Nunez

