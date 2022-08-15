The games Darwin Nunez could miss for Liverpool as suspension likely for Reds’ £64m signing

Darwin Nunez will most certainly miss Liverpool’s upcoming trip to Old Trafford next Monday after his violent conduct saw him handed his marching orders by Paul Tierney.

The Uruguayan international saw red after responding to a shove from Joachim Andersen with a headbutt on the Crystal Palace star.

One prior report from David Maddock for the Mirror may shed some light on the potential length of suspension the £64m signing could expect to receive for his actions at Anfield with the journalist reporting on Marouane Fellaini’s three-match ban back in 2012.

A similar suspension would see the 23-year-old miss out on us hosting both Newcastle United and newly-promoted Bournemouth, though Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be hoping to avoid a longer punishment that would exclude the striker from clashes with Everton, Wolves and, potentially, Chelsea in mid-September.

Times and standards have moved on since the former Blues star’s poor judgement, of course, which could very well mean exactly the kind of severe response from the FA feared by fans after we succumbed to another draw in the English top-flight.

Liverpool’s next six league games: Manchester United, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton, Wolves, Chelsea

