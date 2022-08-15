(Video) Darwin Nunez sent off after headbutting Andersen in bizarre moment of madness

Darwin Nunez will be rightly furious with himself after leaving Liverpool down to 10 men due to a moment of madness on the pitch.

The Uruguayan reacted incredibly poorly to a light shove from Crystal Palace star Joachim Andersen, responding with a headbutt to floor the Eagles star.

It’s a lack of good judgement that’s sure to infuriate Jurgen Klopp back in the dressing room – though hopefully a mistake we won’t see again from our potentially record-breaking signing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

A moment of madness from Darwin Núñez and he's shown a straight red card! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YAErzuuUKq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022