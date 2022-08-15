Barcelona legend Puyol issues three-word Luis Diaz verdict after insane Liverpool equaliser

Carles Puyol was the latest former superstar to express his appreciation for Luis Diaz after the Colombian registered a superb equaliser for Liverpool.

The Barcelona legend tweeted ‘amazing Luis Diaz’ after the former FC Porto man found the back of the net from range to hand Anfield some hope of the Reds securing all three points at L4.

Amazing Luis Diaz. 🙌🙌 — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 15, 2022

The 25-year-old had earned some criticism for his level of output on the pitch with commentators noting the forward’s comparative lack of goals to his fellow attackers on Merseyside.

We couldn’t be more delighted, despite the result, to see Diaz get his name on the scoresheet and play a crucial part in earning another point on the board.

It’s been a disappointing start to the campaign for us and much will no doubt be made of the fact that we find ourselves four points behind incumbent champions Manchester City ahead of gameweek three.

Still, it shouldn’t detract from the fact that the left-sided forward has shown he’s capable of chipping in with the goals when necessary – a feat we’ll be hoping to see him repeat against Manchester United with Darwin Nunez suspended for the tie.

