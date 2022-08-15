(Video) Elliott’s sumptuous ball to Nunez will have fans drooling; won’t believe how close £64m man comes to scoring

Darwin Nunez came achingly close to finding a late equaliser for Liverpool in the first-half of action at Anfield.

The Uruguayan was superbly picked out by a lofted ball from Harvey Elliott – arguably the Reds’ brightest spark in the first 45 – and launched an effort beyond the reach of Vicente Guaita that struck the post.

It’s not quite the start Jurgen Klopp will have envisaged after the disappointment of the draw at Craven Cottage, though the early signs suggest we’re more than capable of mounting another successful comeback.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL

𝐇𝐎𝐖 did that stay out?! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/3MeqGqYdFw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022