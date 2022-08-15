(Video) Unreal close control from Luis Diaz too much to handle for two Palace stars as Liverpool come close to opener

Luis Diaz came close to finding a breakthrough for Liverpool in the opening 16 minutes of action at Anfield after defying heavy pressure to have an attempt on goal.

The Colombian international got on the end of a rebounded effort from Andy Robertson, playing with his markers before firing a tame effort goalwards.

Having been yet again one of the Reds standout performers, we’ll be hoping to see the wide man’s efforts rewarded with a goal to ward off criticism of his output.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Live USA (via @caulkerloaner):

