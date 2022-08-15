(Video) Unreal close control from Luis Diaz too much to handle for two Palace stars as Liverpool come close to opener

Luis Diaz came close to finding a breakthrough for Liverpool in the opening 16 minutes of action at Anfield after defying heavy pressure to have an attempt on goal.
The Colombian international got on the end of a rebounded effort from Andy Robertson, playing with his markers before firing a tame effort goalwards.
Having been yet again one of the Reds standout performers, we’ll be hoping to see the wide man’s efforts rewarded with a goal to ward off criticism of his output.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Live USA (via @caulkerloaner):
So close to an opener pic.twitter.com/pLfFQemRQO
— Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) August 15, 2022