‘A bunch of guys running around’ – Liverpool legend makes brutal admission about Jurgen Klopp’s midfield

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has described the Reds current midfield as ‘blank’ and has claimed it’s in need of an ‘injection of personality’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently without Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through injury and the Anfield outfit were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace yesterday.

Nicol also criticised our No. 6’s injury record and claimed Naby Keita ‘hasn’t delivered’ at the club since his arrival from RB Leipzig four years ago as he discussed the Reds’ title chances with Don Hutchison.

“It’s just when you said Liverpool are going to win the title, I can’t honestly, my brain didn’t go yes, I’m a little worried already,” Nicol told ESPN FC (via Liverpool Echo).

“It’s very difficult to complain about what Liverpool do, the fact is that recently it hasn’t been working to the level of what it was.

“In order to get back to that, I think not only do you need new faces but you 100 per cent need a little injection of personality. If you look at Liverpool’s midfield, it’s blank, it’s blank. It’s just a bunch of guys running around, I don’t see any real diversity in it, it’s just a bunch of guys that chase and try to give it to the front three.

“When he’s (Thiago Alcantara) is playing, Thiago… has he played two games in a row since he came? I tell you what, I’ll give him a maximum of three games (in a row) after that we’re looking at chasers who win the ball. Eventually, you just don’t get away with that. Particularly when your front three are struggling to score goals, you need somebody to chip in whether it’s your backline but it’s not in the middle of the park.

“That’s why Keita was bought, 100 per cent, that’s why Naby Keita was bought by Jurgen Klopp, not just to get around the field and get the ball back but get the ball and score some goals. He hasn’t delivered. As Klopp said it’s hard to find those guys.”

Harvey Elliott started in midfield against the Eagles alongside Fabinho and James Milner.

The former Fulham youngster looked extremely lively last night and every time he’s on the ball you get the feeling that something is about to happen.

We are definitely a stronger outfit when Thiago is in the side but it’s true that he’s missed too many games since his arrival from Bayern Munich in 2020.

He has the ability to unlock defences and control games with his passing and outrageous technique – something that can’t really be said about many of our other midfielders.

Klopp’s midfield has always been built on hard work and winning the ball back quickly to then allow the players ahead of them to do the business, but there is a slight feeling at the moment that something is lacking.

Many Liverpool supporters have been calling for the club to sign a midfielder this summer but our German boss has ultimately admitted that it’s highly unlikely that any more new faces will be arriving on Merseyside during the current window.

Hopefully some of our injured players will return in the coming weeks to help get our season back on track.

