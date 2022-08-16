Darwin Nunez sends message to Liverpool supporters following his moment of madness against Crystal Palace

Darwin Nunez has sent a message to Liverpool supporters following his bizarre moment of madness against Crystal Palace yesterday.

The Uruguay international was shown a red card at Anfield last night after he head-butted Joachim Andersen during the Reds’ 1-1 draw with the Eagles and he’s now took to his Twitter account to somewhat apologise for his actions.

“I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I’m here to learn from my mistakes and it won’t happen again,” Nunez said.

The 23-year-old was involved in a battle with the Denmark international all night but took it a step too far just before the hour mark when he moved his head towards the defender’s face.

Andersen may have made the most of the contact but it was always going to lead to a red card, especially when referee Paul Tierney was looking right at the incident.

Our new No. 27 struggled to get into the game against Patrick Vieira’s side and it was clear that frustration got the better of him.

After scoring and registering an assist on the opening day of the season against Fulham, the 23-year-old was contained well by the Palace defence and he’ll now miss our next three games against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Everton.

It’s a real blow for our £64m man but we’re sure he’ll learn from it!

You can see the former Benfica star’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Soy consciente de la fea actitud que tuve. Estoy para aprender de mis errores y no volverá a pasar más. 🫡🙏 — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) August 16, 2022

