(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s unbelievable passing range highlighted in clip from Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool may not have been at their best against Crystal Palace on Monday night but there were certainly some positives to take from the game.

Harvey Elliott looked lively throughout the game, Luis Diaz scored a peach and didn’t stop running all night and although Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t perform to his usual high standards, the Academy graduate still showcased is impressive passing ability.

Patrick Vieira had his side set up exceptionally well and they proved difficult to break down but that didn’t stop the Scouser in our Team from attempting to calve the Eagles open.

Without our midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park pulling the strings and making things happen, Alexander-Arnold often wandered into a central position in an attempt to have an influence on proceedings.

Despite him not registering an assist, he created a number of decent chances for his teammates and his world-class passing range was on show for all inside Anfield to see.

A compilation of his best bits has been put together and it once again highlights how impressive the England international is.

You can see the video of our No. 66 below via @laksesmolt on Twitter:

