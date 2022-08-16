(Video) New footage shows Joachim Andersen repeatedly winding up Darwin Nunez before ill-advised headbutt reaction

Whilst it has to be emphasised that Darwin Nunez’s violent conduct during the draw to Crystal Palace was inexcusable, it’s likewise difficult to deny that Joachim Andersen played a starring role in inciting the Uruguayan’s moment of madness.

Footage commented on by Football Transfers reporter Ronan Murphy was shared on Twitter displaying the Dane’s multiple attempts to wind up the £64m striker throughout proceedings at Anfield.

Evidently, the former Benfica hitman decided he’d had enough come the second-half of action, lashing out with a headbutt against the central defender.

