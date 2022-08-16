(Video) Brentford’s TikTok hilariously trolls Man Utd over horrific shooting in 4-0 humbling

Brentford’s TikTok admins decided that a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United wasn’t quite enough punishment for the Red Devils’ poor displays in the opening two league clashes of the season as they decided to dig the knife a little deeper with a mocking clip online.

The footage in question includes brief clips of some tame shots from Erik ten Hag’s men at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Old Trafford-based outfit finds itself languishing at the bottom of the table ahead of a big meeting with Liverpool next Monday.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Brentford’s official TikTok account