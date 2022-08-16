Ex-Red absolutely blown away by what 23-year-old Liverpool star did against Palace

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas wasn’t the only observer to comment on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing range during Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Pedro Chirivella, an ex-teammate of the No.66, felt compelled to jump on Twitter to share his thoughts on the highly talented 23-year-old.

@TrentAA how can you see those passes!!! 🥵 — Pedro Chirivella (@pedrochb97) August 15, 2022

The Merseysiders secured a share of the spoils for the second league game in a row in what has been a disappointing start to the campaign from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Finding ourselves now four points behind Manchester City after gameweek two, it can be (and certainly is for some) tempting for fans to question our capability to challenge for top honours this term – especially in light of the fact that the title was decided by a point last term.

If Alexander-Arnold can enjoy another prolific season for assists, perhaps bettering his impressive total of 19 from all competitions in the prior campaign, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to bank on the club bringing some positive results back to Merseyside and climbing back up the table.

