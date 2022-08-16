BBC pundit reckons Liverpool ‘definitely missing’ one big thing after watching Palace draw

After watching Liverpool succumb to a second draw in a row in club’s second league outing of the campaign, several fans online came to the conclusion that the side had needed to invest in a midfield addition.

Contrary to that opinion, however, Garth Crooks suggested the problem was to do with an exit rather than a potential incoming, claiming that the Reds looked like they were ‘definitely missing’ Sadio Mane.

“It was always going to take something a bit special to cancel out Palace’s goal, but Diaz provided just that,” the former Tottenham star wrote in his column for BBC Sport. “Whether he can replace the potency, or match the goals, that Sadio Mane produced for Liverpool over the years remains to be seen. But Liverpool are definitely missing Mane.”

The Senegalese international called time on a highly successful period with the Merseysiders to link up with Jurgen Klopp’s old nemesis Bayern Munich in the summer.

Whilst any team would no doubt feel the loss of such quality up top, it’s hard to ignore the fact that we are hurting somewhat from several short-term injuries to key men, including tone-setter Thiago Alcantara.

To bring things into perspective too, we hardly played poorly against a well-drilled Crystal Palace side, dominating much of the proceedings and earning multiple opportunities to put the game to bed before a ruthless counterattack undid our hard work.

It’s a concern we’ll need to address quickly lest we wish the points gap to the top of the table and Manchester City to grow even larger beyond our visit to Old Trafford.

