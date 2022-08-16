Echo’s chief Liverpool writer echoes fans’ worry about one star who was below par against Crystal Palace

Ian Doyle’s comments on Fabinho’s latest outing for Liverpool will have spoken to a considerable number of fans’ concerns around the Brazilian’s level of preparedness for the campaign, freshly began as it has.

The former Monaco star was far from his brilliant best against Crystal Palace as the Chief Reds writer for the Echo rightly noted by pointing out his unfortunate involvement in Crystal Palace’s opener in the first-half of action.

“Of greater worry was again the display of Fabinho, way below his best on the opening weekend and whose misjudgement gave Eberechi Eze the time and space to send Wilfried Zaha away for Palace’s goal,” the reporter wrote for the publication.

The Merseysiders did salvage a point from the affair, courtesy of a long-range screamer from Luis Diaz, though were unable to make their domination count for more.

READ MORE: BBC pundit reckons Liverpool ‘definitely missing’ one big thing after watching Palace draw

As a key cog in the midfield, giving the two more advanced options in the middle of the park licence to roam, the knock-on effect on our overall performance has been difficult to ignore.

Our No.3 will eventually play himself back into form, though it does potentially raise a question around whether Liverpool might be better advised to opt for Jordan Henderson in the No.6 role, where he has recently thrived.

Harvey Elliott has proved more than capable of occupying the right central midfield spot and one might hope that Naby Keita will be able to continue his strong showing in the 2021/22 campaign on the left side.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!