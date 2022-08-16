(Video) Harvey Elliott’s highlights v Palace will have fans drooling as midfield starlet stakes a claim for regular minutes

Harvey Elliott’s performance against Crystal Palace will have handed Jurgen Klopp a welcome headache ahead of next week’s visit to Manchester.

Footage shared online by @AFCLiam0304 (courtesy of Sky Sports’ coverage) showcased the young midfielder’s superb showing in the 1-1 draw at Anfield.

From some superb runs into the box and efforts on goal to a sumptuous pass to Darwin Nunez, the 19-year-old made a strong case for why he should be starting in the middle of the park (or potentially the forward line as our German tactician takes into account the suspension for our No.27) at Old Trafford.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @AFCLiam0304):

Harvey Elliott vs Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/otjMw7Tk5f — Mr. Liam & The Big Steppers (@AFCLiam0304) August 15, 2022