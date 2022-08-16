(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Harvey Elliott did right before kick-off at Anfield

From pictures of Harvey Elliott in a Liverpool kit as a young child to a tattoo of himself in a No.67 shirt (his prior number with the club), there can be no question that the youngster is a Red through and through.

The former Fulham Academy graduate showcased his devotion to the side once again after one fan caught the player watching the Kop in awe as You’ll Never Walk Alone rang out across the stands ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace.

The teenager more than impressed against Patrick Vieira’s feisty outfit in a performance that is sure to have had Jurgen Klopp rubbing his hands together in anticipation of the potentially great strides he’ll make this term.

