‘Haven’t seen…’ – Cesc Fabregas makes 13-word Trent claim Liverpool fans will love

Fans will no doubt be still pinching themselves to test the reality of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s relative youth after witnessing the quality of his performance against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool’s loyal fanbase wasn’t alone in being impressed, however, as Cesc Fabregas dropped his two cents on Twitter claiming, ‘Haven’t seen a full back with this range of passing since Dani Alves.”

Haven’t seen a full back with this range of passing since @DaniAlvesD2 . @TrentAA 👏🏻 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 15, 2022

It’s quite the praise to hand to the young right-back who’s full potential still looks far from being fully realised in the famous red shirt.

Winning three Champions League titles and six La Ligas with Barcelona – amongst a vast array of domestic and international silverware – we’d love nothing more than to see our No.66 achieve a similar level of success under Jurgen Klopp.

At 23 years of age, there’s certainly plenty of time for the Scouse Academy graduate to leave his mark on football, especially if he can manage to extend the length of his playing career to a similar extent.

For now, we’ll be hoping to see Alexander-Arnold help fire us into the start of a positive run of results to overcome a shaky start to the 2022/23 campaign.

