(Image) Liverpool fans will cringe at Anthony Gordon’s personalised ‘boy’ licence plate as 21-year-old spotted filling his car up

Everton are in the midst of a transfer saga between themselves and Chelsea over the services of Anthony Gordon but their home fans may be swayed once they see his licence plate.

The 21-year-old was spotted in the city filling his car up with petrol and one eagle-eyed passerby was quick to take a picture of what they saw on the back of his Lamborghini.

The embarrassing plate reads: ‘AG10 BOY’ and it’s had rival supporters across the country cringing in embarrassment for what they had seen.

READ MORE: (Video) Highlights of Luis Diaz’s performance against Crystal Palace shows how well he played at Anfield

It’s not unusual to see a footballer in a flashy car and adding their own stamp to it with a message on the number plate but usually it would just be the players’ name and or number.

Seeing as the England Under-21 international was only handed the No.10 shirt at Goodison Park this summer, it’s safe to assume this is a new addition to his car.

It also looks as though he is, or at least wants to be, known as the boy.

Whether we’ll see this car on the streets of Liverpool or London come the end of this transfer window, there’s sure to be a few wry smiles when they realise who is inside it now.

You can view the image of Gordon’s licence plate via @kiemaj14 on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong