(Video) Diogo Jota appears to tell LFC teammate to ‘shut up’ on the bench during Palace clash

It would seem that Joel Matip may have been guilty of taking things too lightly in Diogo Jota’s eyes during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the start of the week.

Footage shared on Twitter by @lfcnxco (courtesy of Sky Sports) appeared to show the Portuguese international telling his teammate to ‘shut up’ after the grinning Cameroonian muttered something to the forward – though it’s not 100% clear that this was the message conveyed to the defender.

It’s highly possible that a mountain has been made out of a molehill from the short clip in question, especially given the sound level of squad harmony that Jurgen Klopp has fostered at the club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @lfcnxco):

man said “shut up” to Matip fair play 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8o7Knp7HAQ — 🇧🇷 (@Ifcnxco) August 16, 2022