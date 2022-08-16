(Video) Klopp calls out Crystal Palace man after involvement in moment of controversy

Jurgen Klopp more than insinuated that Joachim Andersen manufactured Darwin Nunez’s poor response to a shove in the second-half of Liverpool’s draw against Crystal Palace.

Accusing the Dane of having ‘wanted that’ (the Uruguayan’s headbutt reaction), the German noted he would speak with his potentially record-breaking signing to make clear his thoughts on the matter.

The Reds will now be without the 23-year-old for their next three fixtures, including a visit to Old Trafford next week.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Empire of the Kop’s Twitter account:

Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez's headbutt incident 🇺🇾 #LFC 🗣️"Andersen wanted that [Nunez's reaction] I would say and he got it." pic.twitter.com/N7Q7WziywC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 15, 2022