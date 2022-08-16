Liverpool players have missed a collective of 26 games through injury this season, more than ever before

Liverpool have started the season with a real injury crisis and this has now been presented as a new and depressing statistic for our supporters.

With a current unavailable list that includes: Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and Darwin Nunez (suspension).

If each player individually missing a game counted as one match, Twitter user Simon Brundish has calculated the number of games that have been collectively missed by our squad so far this campaign:

Liverpool

Games missed due to injury by Week 3 of the season: 18-19 Six

19-20 Seven

20-21 (most injuries in history) Twelve

21-22 Four

22-23 Twenty Six — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) August 16, 2022

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool fans will cringe at Anthony Gordon’s personalised ‘boy’ licence plate as 21-year-old spotted filling his car up

It’s quite alarming to see that we have already seen a collective absence of 26 games this season and with nine players still out injured, this is only going to get worse.

Having our Uruguayan forward missing the next three matches, Joe Gomez only being trusted with half an hour against Crystal Palace and several midfielders absent, we have issues in every area of the pitch.

Now it’s up to Jurgen Klopp to juggle the available players, whilst ensuring he doesn’t force any of them to pick up their own issues and then phase the other players back in when they’re ready.

We could be faced with plenty of selection issues in the coming weeks and this record figure is only set to rise.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong