NBA star issues hilariously bizarre Darwin Nunez headbutt advice after Palace madness

Darwin Nunez will have done Liverpool no favours after limiting the club to no natural strikers following his headbutt on Joachim Andersen in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Josh Hart pitched in on the incident on Twitter, suggesting that the Uruguayan wouldn’t have got in any trouble had he pulled the centre-back’s hair instead.

In the @premierleague you cant head butt….he should have just pulled his hair. He wouldn’t have got anything — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 15, 2022

It’s not advice Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff will be following any time soon, of course, and it will have no doubt been made crystal clear that such behaviour won’t be tolerated.

With Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino on the sidelines – albeit, the latter may return for the visit to Old Trafford next week given he was absent as a precaution from the matchday squad – it leaves us in a somewhat difficult position come gameweek three.

We’d expect Mo Salah to be drafted into the central attacking role to compensate, which would then likely invite Harvey Elliott into the right-wing role.

Fabio Carvalho is more than capable of filing out in an attacking midfield role ahead of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho who we’d expect to form a midfield three against Manchester United.

