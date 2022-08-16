Portuguese journalist’s thoughts on ‘complete midfielder’ Nunes suggests LFC missing out on one hell of a player

The reaction online to news of an agreement being close between Wolves and Sporting Lisbon over the future of Matheus Nunes was somewhat predictable amid concerns over Liverpool’s mounting injury crisis.

Certainly, another sharing of the spoils in gameweek two, as the Reds were held to a draw against Crystal Palace, did little to help matters after Jurgen Klopp was forced to field a midfield three comprised of Harvey Elliott, James Milner and an off-the-boil Fabinho.

Speaking about what the 23-year-old could offer the Premier League on Twitter, A Bola commentator Luis Mateus suggested that the Primeira Liga man could become a ‘dominant figure’ in the English top-flight if allowed to blossom.

The @premierleague forces you to be faster and think even faster, so he will need some time to adapt as all need, some more than others. But if he continues to evolve into a strong characters as he has doing in the last months, he can soon be a dominant figure in the PL. https://t.co/SLqmZIS73k — Luís Mateus (@luismateus) August 16, 2022

READ MORE: Ex-Red absolutely blown away by what 23-year-old Liverpool star did against Palace

Given the fee on offer (£37.9m), one might fairly imagine that our recruitment team was put off for sporting reasons over financial.

Historically, Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly made clear that we’ll only commit to a new signing where we’re absolutely sure they can bring something to the side.

Prior panic buys, as much as they may be desired by the more reactionary section of the fanbase, have hardly ever worked out for us in the long-term, though we hope this won’t be a potential bargain buy we’ll regret not moving for come the end of the campaign.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!