Fabrizio Romano confirms Wolves set to hijack Liverpool’s reported interest in 23-year-old midfielder in £37.9m deal

Liverpool look set to miss out on a reported target in Matheus Nunes with the Sporting midfielder looking set to join fellow Premier League outfit Wolves this summer.

Fabrizio Romano shared an update on the Wanderers’ £37.9m pursuit of the 23-year-old star on Twitter amid reports asserting the Reds’ interest in expanding their ranks in the middle of the park.

Wolves are now closing on Matheus Nunes deal with Sporting, agreement on €45m fee plus €5m in add-ons as talks on player side are still ongoing and progressing. 🚨🟠 #WWFC Wolves hope to complete every detail of the deal this week – would be a club record fee. pic.twitter.com/wDfIggM0hB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2022

There have been calls aplenty within the fanbase for the Merseysiders to make another final move in the transfer market and address growing concerns around the midfield department.

From Jurgen Klopp’s end, the message has been crystal clear: no new signings unless the finances around a potential deal align with the identification of an ideal target.

Make no mistake – the German is interested in bolstering the midfield this summer, as has been evidenced by our failed bid for Aurelien Tchouameni and reliable reports of inquiries into Jude Bellingham’s availability.

That being said, with neither option viable at this point in time and Liverpool seemingly unwilling to fork out under £40m for Nunes, it would seem highly likely that we’re set to finish the window with Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho as our senior signings.

