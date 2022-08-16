(Video) “He has to control himself” – Virgil van Dijk has his say on Darwin Nunez’s red card against Crystal Palace

Everyone attached to Liverpool was upset to see Darwin Nunez be sent off during his first home game for the Reds and Virgil van Dijk had his say on the incident.

Speaking with the media after the match, our No.4 said: “He has to control himself, definitely. He has to manage himself [and] he has to be knowing that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League.

“Obviously he was disappointed and also probably with himself. But it’s a learning curve and we will always back him. He knows it should not happen again and hopefully it will be that way.”

It’s a fair assessment of what happened from Holland’s skipper and seeing as it was his first Anfield match and this is the first time it’s happened, we can all hope the Uruguayan comes out the other side of this as a better player.

Fingers crossed it never happens again.

You can watch van Dijk’s comments on Nunez via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 "He has to make sure it never happens again." Virgil van Dijk says Darwin Nunez is a "cool man" who will learn from his red card incident pic.twitter.com/yYttpJ1fS5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 16, 2022

