(Video) Highlights of Luis Diaz’s performance against Crystal Palace shows how well he played at Anfield

Liverpool struggled to get a result against Crystal Palace but once we were down to 10 men, Luis Diaz really took the game by the scruff of its neck.

It wasn’t just the superb goal that was scored by the Colombian that had our supporters on their feet, it was his performance as a whole.

Direct dribbling, shots on goal, tenacious closing down of his opponents and just an overall enthusiastic and impressive display was on show.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans convinced Mo Salah would have been awarded penalty if he’d gone down in clash with Joachim Andersen

You can watch the highlights of Diaz’s performance via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

Luis Díaz vs Crystal Palace (H)

pic.twitter.com/meoREb2RNe — – (@PassLikeThiago) August 16, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong