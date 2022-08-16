(Video) “I didn’t see it” – James Milner on Darwin Nunez’s red card and how the team bounced back from the dismissal

James Milner admitted that he didn’t see the incident that ended with Darwin Nunez being sent off but was proud of Liverpool’s reaction to going down to 10 men.

Speaking with Swedish media outlet Viaplay, our vice captain was more interested in speaking about how Jurgen Klopp’s team bounced back from losing the Uruguayan.

The 36-year-old said: “I didn’t see it so I can’t say a lot about the incident. What I can say is that the reaction from the whole team, the reaction from the whole ground was outstanding”.

READ MORE: (Video) Ruben Dias’ embarrassing lack of respect for Jurgen Klopp during the Community Shield shared online

It was an impressive reaction from the squad but unfortunately not one that ended with us getting all three points.

You can watch Milner’s comments on Nunez (from 1:00) via @ViaplayFotball on Twitter:

James Milner sliter med å forklare @JanAageFjortoft hvorfor Liverpool til stadighet slipper inn kampens første mål. pic.twitter.com/QyLyZY8D0x — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) August 15, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong