(Video) Jamie Carragher claims former Liverpool man is the best youngster the Premier League has ever seen

In celebration of 30 years of the Premier League, Jamie Carragher was asked to select the best youngster that has ever played in the division.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, the 44-year-old opted for a former Liverpool man as the best young player he’d seen in England over the past 30 years.

The Bootle-born pundit said: “Michael Owen… I think he’s one of those players that a lot of us forget how good he was between the age of 18-22”.

If it wasn’t for his terrible career decisions to leave Anfield and go on to join Manchester United, Michael Owen would have had a much greater legacy in football and certainly on Merseyside.

Instead, he is largely forgotten but not by his old friend and former teammate.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Owen courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

✅ @themichaelowen @Carra23 names Michael Owen as the greatest ever young player in Premier League history. pic.twitter.com/ZDLTyXE2se — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 15, 2022

