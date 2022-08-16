(Video) Liverpool fans convinced Mo Salah would have been awarded penalty if he’d gone down in clash with Joachim Andersen

Liverpool were chasing the game against Crystal Palace and sometimes the fine margins can decide a game like that, including a possible penalty for Mo Salah.

Supporters online have shared footage of our No.11 tussling with Joachim Andersen, where the Danish defender clearly had his arms around the Egyptian King and inside the Anfield penalty box.

Instead of falling to ground in an attempt to win a penalty, the 30-year-old tried to bring the high ball under control in his box but wasn’t able to.

Watching the incident back, it does seem as though our forward should have had a penalty regardless but if he had gone to ground – it’s hard to see how it couldn’t be given his way.

You can watch the video of Salah and Andersen via @StatsSwearwords on Twitter:

Anderson just throws Mo, two handed, out of the way…. Inside the fucking box pic.twitter.com/rHah5RE2ya — Simon (@StatsSwearwords) August 16, 2022

