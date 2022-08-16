(Video) Ruben Dias’ embarrassing lack of respect for Jurgen Klopp during the Community Shield shared online

Ruben Dias was handed the captain’s armband for the clash between Liverpool and Manchester City in the Community Shield.

As is tradition for the season curtain raiser, both managers joined their team in the tunnel ahead of walking onto the pitch together.

The Portuguese defender went to shake the hand of all the officials but strangely ignored our German manager.

The reaction of our boss was just to smirk as it was clear how embarrassing the actions were of the 25-year-old and it really showed a lack of class from Pep Guardiola’s man.

You can watch the video of Dias and Klopp via @GundoRole on Twitter:

Bro just straight up ignored Klopp 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wUdPfOGjt0 — Rishi (@GundoRole) August 15, 2022

