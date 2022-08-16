(Video) Watch Jamie Carragher’s hilarious celebration after Luis Diaz’s amazing goal against Crystal Palace

It was a disappointing evening on the whole for Liverpool but Jamie Carragher certainly enjoyed watch Luis Diaz’s goal against Crystal Palace.

Watching the match whilst working as a pundit for Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, the former Red was captured celebrating the goal scored by the Colombian.

The juxtaposition between the jubilation of the Bootle-born former defender and despair of Gary Neville, was also quite humorous to watch.

It’s a shame that the goal of our No.23 will largely be forgotten due to the result but it certainly was special.

You can watch the celebration of Carragher after Diaz’s goal via @footballdaily on Twitter:

😂😂😂 @Carra23’s hilarious reaction to Luis Díaz’s equaliser against Crystal Palace last night. pic.twitter.com/ocNHjC29sG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 16, 2022

