‘We are up for the fight’ – James Milner takes to Twitter to thank the fans and declare the squad are ready to fight for the first victory

It hasn’t been the start that many expected and James Milner has spoken after our second draw in two Premier League games, to start this season.

When the fixture list began with games against Fulham and Crystal Palace, we had all hoped for six points but now head to Old Trafford in the search for the first victory of the campaign.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 36-year-old wrote: ‘Not the start to the season we wanted but the reaction from the boys and the atmosphere in the ground in the second half shows we are up for the fight💪 #YNWA’.

It’s typical of our vice captain to be one of the first to take to social media and address the situation at hand, with many injuries at play and the red card to Darwin Nunez – there were questions to be answered.

We know that the job ahead will be tough but there has been enough in both performances this season to show that we will be back and ready for the fight very soon.

The Leeds-born veteran will be crucial in keeping morale high within the camp and let’s hope we can record an all important win in our next match.

You can read Milner’s comments via his Twitter account:

Not the start to the season we wanted but the reaction from the boys and the atmosphere in the ground in the second half shows we are up for the fight💪#YNWA pic.twitter.com/3aNNGCgX7I — James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 16, 2022

