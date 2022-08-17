‘Get him’ – Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to hijack PL side’s deal for ‘dominant’ midfielder

With Naby Keita’s future up in the air following Florian Plettenberg’s transfer bombshell online, it’s inevitable that calls for Liverpool to sign a new midfielder will increase in frequency.

Prior to the announcement on Twitter from the Sky Sports journalist, Jose Enrique had urged his old club to ‘get in the middle’ of Wolves’ reported deal with Sporting Lisbon to hijack a move for Matheus Nunes.

Come on LFC get in the middle of this deal and get him pic.twitter.com/BzYxF7NNC1 — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) August 17, 2022

As things stand, the Portuguese star looks set to link up with Bruno Lage’s men before the summer window shuts for a reasonable fee of £38m.

There’s nothing to say that Liverpool couldn’t move for the 23-year-old come the next summer window – though it would be fair to expect a considerably higher obstacle financially should an interest party wish to snap up Nunes from a Premier League outfit.

That’s, of course, assuming that the player enjoys a stellar maiden campaign in England. According to those who have seen him week in, week out in Portugual – the expectation is that he will thrive with one commentator insisting he could become a ‘dominant figure’ in the Premier League.

Only time will tell whether we made a mistake not moving early for the Portuguese international.

