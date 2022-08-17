(Video) Ex-Red issues frightening title warning to Liverpool ahead of Manchester United visit

David James was initially reluctant to rule Liverpool out of the title race though did concede that it would become distinctly less achievable for his old club to catch Manchester City if they were to lose at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Merseysiders and Manchester United will enter the meeting at the Theatre of Dreams both searching for their first league win of the season.

With a gap of four points already leading some commentators to suggest that the Reds’ hopes of securing a 20th league title are slim, one can only begin to imagine the doom and gloom that will run amok if we fail to secure all three points in Manchester.

