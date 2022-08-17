Carragher says £37.5m LFC man is a PL ‘super star’ in the making who could get ‘up there with Salah’

It seems baffling to think of a player like Luis Diaz – arguably one of Liverpool’s more consistently brilliant options since his £37.5m mid-season switch last term – being criticised by commentators.

That being said, when considering the Colombian’s goal contributions, as Jamie Carragher has, it’s a piece of constructive critique worth taking into account if the 25-year-old has designs on reaching the world-beating heights of Mo Salah and ex-Red Sadio Mane.

“If this lad can get the goals Mane did, I think he could become an absolute super star in the Premier League,” the former Reds defender was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“He never stops running and has such ability in close control, and such composure. We judge all the top players on numbers.

“He has looked a top player in general play, he has been sensational, but to be up there with [Mohamed] Salah and Mane, he needs to get the goals.”

The former FC Porto star kicked off his goals tally with a sensational effort earlier in the week to give fans hope of Jurgen Klopp’s men attaining all three points in their meeting with Crystal Palace.

Amassing 33 goal contributions in 54 games (across all competitions) in the 2021/22 campaign – 11 of those coming for us – is hardly disappointing, though Diaz will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to emulate the man who formerly occupied his position on the left-flank.

From superb close control to his darting runs into the box, our No.23 has all the attributes required of a ruthless finisher in the English top-flight – now we just need to see the goals flowing on a consistent basis.

Opposition defences once greatly feared the talismanic trio of Mane, Bobby Firmino and Salah; it’s time that a new-look forward line came to inspire a similar level of apprehension.

