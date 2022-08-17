Liverpool confirm ‘historic moment’ as the club announces a Supporters Board and holds inaugural meeting

Liverpool have announced some exciting news for supporters, as representatives of the fanbase have been given access to the club’s hierarchy.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool FC has signed a contract to officially establish its new Supporters Board and held an inaugural meeting with the 16 representatives of the board.

‘This historic moment is a step change between the club and fans. It is a legally-binding commitment from Liverpool FC to structure strategic engagement with supporters, strengthen dialogue and increase fan involvement in decision-making processes, all of which is integral in future-proofing the club’.

READ MORE: “Pino is a player they have been watching” – Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Liverpool’s interest in Yeremy Pino

This is major news not just for our club but for teams across the Premier League, as we have now been handed access to make real changes in the way the club is operated.

FSG are a divisive topic amongst our fanbase but they have made some universally accepted mistakes since their arrival, such as the ticket price hikes and application to join the European Super League.

Having members of organisations such as the Spirit of Shankly, LDSA, Kop Outs, Liverpool FC Women Supporters Club, OLSC Glasgow and Spion Kop 1906 on the board, will hopefully mean that these mistakes aren’t repeated.

This foot in the door for all fans should help promote more transparency from the club and give everyone a better insight into how the big decisions are made.

We can only salute the work of people like chairperson Joe Blott and look forward to the positive changes that will be implemented because of this.

Let’s hope that everyone is true to their word and that we have a long-lasting positive relationship between the club and the supporters.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong