Liverpool confirm the 10 players that are currently missing from action ahead of our trip to Manchester United

It’s been a turbulent start to the campaign with so many players currently missing from action and it has now been confirmed we have 10 players that are currently not available to play.

The club’s website have provided the current list of injuries, suspensions and unavailable players ahead of our trip to Old Trafford, for the third game of the Premier League season.

The full list of players includes: Joel Matip (muscle strain), Roberto Firmino (precaution), Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Ibrahima Konate (knock), Curtis Jones (stress reactions), Diogo Jota (hamstring), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Calvin Ramsay (a little injury), Caoimhin Kelleher (unavailable) and Darwin Nunez (suspension).

The game against Crystal Palace saw several members rejoin the squad although it was clear that they weren’t fully fit, the likes of Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Kostas Tsimikas were not handed 90 minutes and looked to have had their game time managed.

It’s a very strange and worrying position to be in at any time of the season but after just two matches, it’s alarming to hear of the issues present within the squad.

Normally the start of a new campaign can see a club be rejuvenated with a clean bill of health but this year has been far from that so far.

Fingers crossed we don’t lose any further players and this is the biggest that our unavailable list is for the coming months.

