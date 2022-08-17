(Video) David James makes huge claim about Luis Diaz only two games into the season

Ex-Liverpool man David James was quick to claim that Luis Diaz’s long-range effort against Crystal Palace was a goal of the season contender.

The Colombian’s stunning hit following a stunning weaving run that saw him fend off multiple challenges before equalising in a spectacular fashion to secure a second point of the campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

It came at the perfect time for the 25-year-old who has earned some criticism for his comparative lack of goals to the likes of Mo Salah and Co.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports’ YouTube Channel: