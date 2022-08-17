Liverpool fans may be gutted by news now coming out of Man Utd ahead of Old Trafford visit

Erik ten Hag is said to be debating the prospect of starting Raphael Varane, instead of Harry Maguire, alongside new boy Lisandro Martinez against Liverpool on Monday.

This update comes courtesy of chief Manchester United writer, Samuel Lockhurst, at the Manchester Evening News ahead of the Merseysiders’ upcoming visit to Old Trafford next week.

The Dutch tactician will no doubt be firmly aware of the magnitude of the task ahead given that the Red Devils have yet to earn a single point in their campaign, not to forget either that a combined scoreline of 9-0 suffered against their bitter rivals in the English top-flight last term will remain firmly fixed in the memory.

Given the Englishman’s reputation as a somewhat untrustworthy option in the heart of the backline of late, it’s news a considerable number of Liverpool fans may be disappointed by.

That being said, it has to be noted that Varane has hardly been able to string together a reasonable array of outings for United, playing four games consecutively after returning from injury at the tail end of the 2021/22 season before being benched for the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Regardless, it’s imperative that we don’t perceive our upcoming test as a potential walk in the park – certainly not if goals remain hard to come by for us come the event in question.

