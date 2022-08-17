Mo Salah donates ‘three million Egyptian pounds’ to help rebuild Giza church after fire kills 41 people in Egypt

Mo Salah is not just loved in Egypt because of his footballing talents but because of his selfless charity and humanitarian work in his home country too.

As reported by The National, this has continued with his latest show of kindness: ‘Egyptian Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has donated three million Egyptian pounds ($156,664) to help rebuild a church in Giza where a fire on Sunday killed 41 people and left several others injured.

‘Social media channels in Egypt were full of messages of gratitude to the footballer beloved by millions.

‘The donation was confirmed by prominent Egyptian sports reporter Ibrahim Abdel Gawad, who joined many others in thanking Salah’.

It’s tragic that the 30-year-old’s latest financial contribution to the northeast African nation had to come from such heartache and loss that occurred in Giza.

Our forward has a long track record of acts like this and it was recently revealed that he finished eighth in the Sunday Times Giving List after charitable donations in the past year.

We shouldn’t be surprised to hear that the Egyptian King is looking out for his people and a lot can be said about the money he is earning at Anfield but when you see it being used for causes like this, it makes it a much easier pill to swallow.

It’s not easy to be one of the best footballers in the world but it’s also not easy to be so generous with your money and help others in need.

Let’s hope that there are less and less reasons for the former Roma man to have to be so kind and that these type of tragedies stop occurring.

