Gary Neville pitches in on Nunez headbutt madness with ‘my career’ admission

Gary Neville has played down Darwin Nunez’s ‘moment of madness’ during a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace that saw the Uruguayan handed his marching orders, admitting that he’d ‘done things like that in my career’.

Joachim Andersen had manhandled the 23-year-old striker throughout the tie with the latter responding with an ill-advised headbutt on the Dane.

“It was a moment of madness. We saw in the first two games that he is combative,” the 47-year-old was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“It was a proper butt to the under side of the nose.

“But he will learn a lot from that. I have done things like that in my career, we don’t know why we react as footballers.

“You do things and you come off and think ‘what have I done’. It is that red mist.”

The former Benfica man is now set to miss out on Liverpool’s next three league fixtures, including a visit to Old Trafford next Monday.

Making his first impression in front of the Kop at L4, it was far from a debut to remember from our potentially record-breaking signing and one he simply must move on quickly from at the earliest opportunity.

Whilst we’d have certainly preferred to see Nunez go his entire Liverpool career without conducting such a senseless act on the pitch, it’s a lesson better learnt early and hopefully we’ll see a more patient side emerge.

