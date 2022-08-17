Portuguese football expert suggests Nunes could leave Wolves next summer amid Liverpool links

Pedro Sepulveda has suggested that Matheus Nunes could be destined for another move in a year’s time should a transfer to Wolves go ahead.

The 23-year-old midfielder, whom the journalist highly rates from his time in Portuguese football, is reportedly close to a switch to the English top-flight after a £38m fee was agreed with Sporting Lisbon.

“I really think this is one of the best midfielders nowadays in football. We have to wait now and see how he is going to react and his impact in the Premier League,” the reporter told Sky Sports.

“But if he fits in his first season in England then we’ll talk about this player in the next transfer window.

“If he goes well at Wolves we can easily talk about a huge transfer in the next transfer window for another team.”

This comes despite reports of Liverpool’s interest in the Portuguese international with the Reds having been keen on bolstering the midfield department this summer.

READ MORE: ‘Get him’ – Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to hijack PL side’s deal for ‘dominant’ midfielder

Failed attempts to sign Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham illustrate, as ever, the club’s ambition in bringing in genuine quality, which goes some way to proving that, despite suggesting otherwise, Jurgen Klopp isn’t completely satisfied with his squad.

That being said, we certainly possess the numbers, injuries aside, to compete on all fronts this campaign, though there are serious concerns about the potential business we may need to conduct next summer with as many as three options possessing contracts set to expire in 2023.

Should Nunes enjoy a stellar first season in England, of course, Liverpool could very well be tempted to move ahead of the queue that will likely form for his services next year.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong