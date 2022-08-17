“Pino is a player they have been watching” – Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Liverpool’s interest in Yeremy Pino

Yeremy Pino is a name that has been touted for a move to Liverpool several times this summer and now Fabrizio Romano has provided a further update on the proceedings.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast (via HITC) the Italian journalist said: “Many questions on Yeremy Pino. We have many rumours, it’s one of many players followed by Arsenal, but also by other clubs, for example, I am told that Chelsea have been tracking Yeremy Pino and now they are on (Anthony) Gordon.

“Pino is a player they have been watching for a long time. Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Pino many, many times in the past year. Top English clubs have been following him.”

The 19-year-old would no doubt be an interesting proposition for ourselves but it does seem very unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would want, or need to add another winger to our squad.

With the stacked options available already, it is possible we could add a young or fringe player to the current squad but not to go and spend big money on a player who wouldn’t get much game time – when all our forward options are fit and available.

The public clamour amongst many of our fans is for a new midfielder to be added to the ranks.

With concerns around Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, we enter the match against Manchester United, this has caused a push for some fans to ask for a new signing.

Whether or not we will be active again in this transfer window, it seems unlikely that Yeremy Pino will become a Liverpool player.

