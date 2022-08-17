Sky Sports journalist confirms contract talks with ‘unhappy’ Naby Keita halted & ‘departure is possible’ in huge Liverpool transfer blow

Liverpool’s early problems in the 2022/23 campaign could be extended with the potential departure of Naby Keita in the summer window, according to an update from Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg.

The journalist confirmed in a tweet that the Guinean international’s contract talks have come to a standstill as he is currently ‘unhappy with his current situation’ at the club.

Excl. News Naby #Keita: He is unhappy with his current situation in Liverpool. There were talks about a contract extension but they have stopped now. His departure is possible regardless of Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain. But early stage. Talks will take place. #LFC @SkySportDE 🇬🇳 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 17, 2022

With the Reds suffering a mini injury crisis across all departments, with the likes of Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and several others still out of action, it’s another unwanted blow for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

READ MORE: Some Man Utd players already clashing with Ten Hag over Liverpool preparations – Samuel Lockhurst

Given that the former RB Leipzig star’s contract is set to run out next summer, one might imagine that the recruitment team will be tempted to follow a precedent set by the handling of Gini Wijnaldum’s contract and simply wait out his current terms as opposed to accepting a cut-price fee from an interested party.

With Thiago Alcantara’s fitness somewhat unreliable, an exit from Keita would leave us in a more than difficult position with limited available options in the left-sided central midfield role.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong