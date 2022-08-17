(Video) Melissa Reddy pitches in on Keita contract news with scathing review of Liverpool midfielder

Melissa Reddy has confirmed Florian Plettenberg’s update on Naby Keita’s contract update in which talks with the Guinean international over a contract extension have halted.

The Sky Sports journalist noted that Liverpool may very well feel unhappy about their No.8 in light of his ‘issues adjusting’ to the English top-flight.

It remains to be seen whether this latest contract impasse can be resolved, though it should be deemed unlikely that we’ll sell the midfielder in light of our current injury concerns – certainly not without a replacement coming in.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

🎙️ "He had issues adjusting from being the main man in Leipzig to operating in such a collective system" Sky Germany are reporting that Naby Keita is unhappy with his situation at Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/wrPoYPx3LR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 17, 2022