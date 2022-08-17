Specsavers issue ruthless response to Didi Hamann’s controversial Nunez headbutt take

Specsavers were far from impressed with Dietmar Hamann’s two cents on the matter of Darwin Nunez’s headbutt against Joachim Andersen.

The opticians’ Twitter account responded with ‘are you free for an appointment today?’ to the ex-Liverpool star’s controversial take on the Uruguayan’s violent conduct on Monday.

Are you free for an appointment today? — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 16, 2022

A superb Luis Diaz goal did secure a share of the spoils for the Merseysiders as Jurgen Klopp’s men rallied well after going down to 10 men for the remainder of the evening encounter.

READ MORE: Gary Neville pitches in on Nunez headbutt madness with ‘my career’ admission

Whilst we can certainly appreciate that Joachim Andersen’s reaction to the physical contact was theatrical to say the least, the reality remains that contact was made – and foolishly so.

It will leave Jurgen Klopp with quite the conundrum to solve as we prepare to visit Old Trafford without a recognised striker in the forward line, likely forcing Mo Salah central and pushing Harvey Elliott into the right-flank spot, unless a formation change is considered.

It’s not one of Hamann’s best verdicts after a Liverpool game, so we can certainly understand why Specsavers gave him a bit of stick online.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong